The Kansas City Aviation Department reports that 930,959 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in June, a 15.8% increase from June 2021. Passenger boarding was up 15.5%, with a total of 461,278 boarded, according to a city aviation department press release.
Year-to-date passenger boarding is 2,274,506, up 47.9%. For the year to date, total passengers in and out total 4,552,978, up 48.2%.
Air cargo tonnages, which consist of both freight and mail transported by air, for all carriers at Kansas City International were up 14.3% in June with a total of 21.9 million pounds handled.
Year to date, 127.2 million pounds have been handled, up 23.8%. Air freight handled at Kansas City International during June amounted to 21.7 million pounds, up 14.5% year-over-year. Year to date, air freight is up 23.3% with a total of 125.6 million pounds handled. Air mail for June was down 11.9% from June 2021 with 142,651 pounds handled. Air mail year to date for 2022 is up 77.7% from 2021 with 1,557,228 pounds handled.
The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for June 2022 was 136. Service was offered to 45-nonstop markets. There was an average of 35,402 arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day. The all-cargo carriers reported 9 daily departures for June.
