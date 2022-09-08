Gwendolyn Robinson went missing in 1983, but it was this summer when her daughter, who never really knew her mother, filed a missing person’s report. According to Kansas City police, Deoina Mitchell came to police hoping to find answers about her mother, who disappeared when she was a toddler.
Kansas City police, with help from Clay County Sheriff's Office, solved the 39-year-old cold case of missing mother, Gwendolyn Robinson. Clay County deputies continue to investigate her murder.
Submitted photo
This composite of a then-unidentified 1985 homicide victim was released in 2016. Law enforcement has now identified the victim as Gwendolyn Robinson, who went missing in 1983.
Submitted photo
Gwendolyn Robinson went missing in 1983, but it was this summer when her daughter, who never really knew her mother, filed a missing person’s report. According to Kansas City police, Deoina Mitchell came to police hoping to find answers about her mother, who disappeared when she was a toddler.
KANSAS CITY — Detectives with Kansas City police solved the case of a woman who went missing 39 years ago.
Gwendolyn Robinson went missing in 1983, but it was this summer when her daughter, who never really knew her mother, filed a missing person’s report. According to Kansas City police, Deoina Mitchell came to police hoping to find answers about her mother, who disappeared when she was a toddler.
Detective Nathan Kinate worked the case, which is older than he is.
“It hit different,” Kinate said in a release. “I felt we really need to dig into it. She was genuine about wanting to know.”
Kinate enlisted help from intelligence analyst Darin Lee, and a photo of Robinson provided by Mitchell registered with Lee.
“I’m a face person,” Lee said in the news release, “and I specifically remembered it.”
Lee thought of a composite he had seen, provided to him back in 2017 by a Clay County Sheriff’s Office detective working a cold murder case. Given the timeframe of Robinson’s disappearance and the similarities between the picture and digital reconstruction, Lee sensed a match.
“Her eyes were very distinct,” Kinate explained. “Her jawline was distinct. We were in awe.”
The cold murder case was one of an African-American female between the ages of 17 and 23 that Clay County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating for nearly 40 years. According to previous Courier-Tribune reporting, skeletal remains were discovered April 18, 1985, in a field near Missouri Highway 210 and Boyer Road in southwest Clay County. A brown tortoise-shell-colored hair comb was found at the scene.
Kinate contacted the sheriff’s office, and together they decided to have DNA tests performed in hopes of matching Mitchell to the skeletal remains.
The result was a match.
“It was hard for her to hear,” Kinate reportedly said in the KCPD news release, recalling what he told Mitchell. “The one saving grace was that your mom didn’t leave you. She was taken from you.”
Clay County deputies continue to investigate the homicide.
“Putting together nearly 40 years of history is a very difficult thing to do,” said Clay County deputy Sgt. Chris Johnson in the news release. “However, our team of investigators has the willingness and the drive to do so. It doesn’t matter if someone killed someone today, four years ago, or even nearly 40 years ago, justice can still be served, and we will work diligently to get positive results.”
Anyone with information on Robinson’s murder is asked to call Johnson at (816) 407-3723 or make an anonymous report via the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477 or online at kccrimestoppers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.