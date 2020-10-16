KC's League of Women Voters distributes voter education guide

Kansas City — The League of Women Voters of Kansas City is distributing 15,000 printed copies of a voters guide in addition to the online version available on the organization's website, lwvkc.org.

Members of the nonpartisan organization will distribute the 48-page guide to 150 locations throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area including libraries, community centers, YMCAs, businesses, social service agencies and churches, a press release states.

The civic organization includes members in Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties.

Voters can review their personalized sample ballot by visiting lwvkc.org then clicking on the 2020 Voter Guide button in the Find Your Ballot box.

Alternately, voters also can go to vote411.org/ballot and put their address in to see their sample ballot. A pdf of the 48-page guide is available on the League's website.

League members contacted candidates in the four-county area, Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte for information to share with voters. A comprehensive publication, the Voters Guide also includes judges considered for retention, and for some voters, state as well as county and municipal ballot issues.

Candidates were asked to provide their top three priorities if elected and any policy challenges for that office. Their responses were unedited.

In addition to producing the Voters Guide, the organization will be notarizing ballots at the City Market, 20 E. 5th Street Suite 201 in Kansas City from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 1.

Established in 1920, the Kansas City League of Women Voters was among the first to organize after the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote, the release states.

Although the nonpartisan organization's primary mission remains the same, to educate and inform voters, the group studies issues, and once reaching consensus, the release continues, the group lobbies to effect change on topics generally mirroring the government agencies at the local, state or national level.