Kearney Arby’s catches fire

KEARNEY — Investigators with Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District and the state fire marshal’s office are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed the Arby’s Restaurant off Shanks Avenue near Interstate 35 and Missouri Highway 92 in Kearney in smoke on Saturday, April 9.

Crews from the fire district responded to the scene before 8 a.m. Videos from passerby Chris Stigall show smoke and flames billowing from the roof of the fast food restaurant as the restaurant's fire alarm sounds and fire crews work from multiple angles to contain the blaze.

“Units arrived on scene within 2 minutes with heavy smoke showing from the roof,” states a release from the district.

Thanks to assistance from Liberty, Fishing River and Lawson fire departments and districts, the blaze was contained within two hours.

No injuries were reported, but heavy damage has been done to the restaurant.

More details on this developing story will be released as they become available.