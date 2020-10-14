KEARNEY — Kearney’s bulky fall pick-up event will commence on the same day as regular trash is collected Monday through Thursday, Oct. 19 to 22.
Each residence is limited to 4 square yards of bulky materials. Items not allowed include tires; yard waste; hazardous waste like paint, flammable materials and fluorescent light bulbs; and construction materials exceeding 4 feet by 4 feet; roofing materials; and railroad ties.
Wood can be picked up as long as pieces do not exceed 4-foot lengths and weigh less than 40 pounds.
Refrigerators must have refrigerants removed.
All bulky items must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on trash pick-up day. Trucks will not return if items are placed late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.