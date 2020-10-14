KEARNEY — Kearney’s bulky fall pick-up event will commence on the same day as regular trash is collected Monday through Thursday, Oct. 19 to 22.

Each residence is limited to 4 square yards of bulky materials. Items not allowed include tires; yard waste; hazardous waste like paint, flammable materials and fluorescent light bulbs; and construction materials exceeding 4 feet by 4 feet; roofing materials; and railroad ties.

Wood can be picked up as long as pieces do not exceed 4-foot lengths and weigh less than 40 pounds.

Refrigerators must have refrigerants removed.

All bulky items must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on trash pick-up day. Trucks will not return if items are placed late.