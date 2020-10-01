Kearney directs attention to Porter Ridge Road

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is focusing on Porter Ridge Road and possible improvements to its surface.

With a bid coming in from Amino Brothers to the tune of $103,000, the city considers a two-inch mill and overlay, which means to tear up the surface and replace it with a new layer of asphalt, from Missouri Highway 92 south and east to the end of the cul-de-sac.

"The board approved the 2020 street repair list with a $490,000 budget at their July meeting," City Administrator Jim Eldridge said in an email.

That list was reduced by an approximate $100,000 worth of projects in light of coronavirus. Still included on the list is future work patching asphalt in other areas of Kearney, paint striping at Bennett Boulevard and on Nation Road.

"Our bids were good this year — we expected unit prices to increase, but they stayed the same," Eldridge continued. "With Porter Ridge Road overlay work added to the scope, staff estimates that the over repairs work will be well below the $490,000 budget."

Kearney's Public Works Department recommends approval of the bid.

"Porter Ridge is in the Marimack subdivision," Eldridge said, "and the work is needed."

This issue will be introduced to the board during its Monday, Oct. 5 meeting.