Kearney School Board 2022

Those currently serving as Kearney School Board members are, top row from left, Brian Hamm; Dan Holloway; Darlene Bailey, president; John Kern; bottom row from left, Bree Switzer, vice president; Susan Woehrman, Emily Miller, superintendent (not an elected board member); and Meredith Cole.

 Submitted photo

KEARNEY — The Kearney School District Board of Education will be hosting an informational session for individuals interested in filing as board candidates on the April 2023 municipal election ballot.

The candidate info session will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, in the new school district central office at 425 W. Washington St., the former Mosaic medical building. The meeting is open to the public.

