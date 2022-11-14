KEARNEY — The Kearney School District Board of Education will be hosting an informational session for individuals interested in filing as board candidates on the April 2023 municipal election ballot.
The candidate info session will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, in the new school district central office at 425 W. Washington St., the former Mosaic medical building. The meeting is open to the public.
Topics will include information about board elections and the roles and responsibilities of the school board members.
This information meeting for those interested in running for office is separate from the regular school board meeting for November. The regular board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the board meeting room of Kearney School District's Early Education Center at 150 Missouri Highway 92.
“School board service is a wonderful way of supporting our students, families, district staff and the entire community,” Darlene Bailey, president of the board, said. “We hope this forum will ensure that potential candidates understand the expectations and work that come along with being on the school board as well as provide an opportunity for questions about board service.”
In Missouri, school boards are composed of seven nonpartisan, volunteer elected officials who each serve three-year terms.
"The primary job of the school board is to employ the superintendent and set the strategic goals and policies for the district, according to the Missouri School Board Association," states a school district release.
The board’s other roles include:
• Facilitating public engagement in order to help meet stakeholder expectations.
• Overseeing the superintendent, who in turn is responsible for district daily management and operations.
• Monitoring district progress toward meeting board goals.
• Governing itself effectively, efficiently and with transparency.
Three KSD school board seats will be open during the municipal election on April 4, 2023. School board candidate filing for the April election will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, and will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Candidates must be a U.S. citizen, resident taxpayer of the district, a resident of Missouri for at least one year and at least 24 years old. Candidates must also be current on state and local taxes; have not been found guilty of or pled guilty to a felony under Missouri or federal law; are not registered or required to register as a sex offender; and have filed required campaign documents for all previous campaigns, if any.
Visit ksdr1.net/board-of-education/elections for more details. Questions can also be emailed to Board Secretary Becky Burkemper at burkemperb@ksdr1.net.
