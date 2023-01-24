KEARNEY — Day-to-day operations of Kearney has a new leader as the Board of Aldermen selected Sheila Ernzen as city administrator.
Ernzen is an experienced administrator with 20 years of public sector experience. She joined the city last summer as assistant city administrator/finance director and has been serving as interim city administrator since longtime Administrator Jim Eldridge’s retirement in September.
“I’m excited to provide Sheila this opportunity. Her depth of experiences in local government and track record will serve us well,” said Mayor Randy Pogue. “Sheila has solid experience in all areas of local government operations including fiscal management, project management, capital improvement planning, community engagement, economic development, public safety, community development and parks and recreation. She has also developed and managed multifund budgets of more than $150 million dollars and worked on a variety of commercial development and redevelopment projects. I am confident in our decision as a board to unanimously select Sheila and she will be an asset to the city of Kearney for years to come.”
Ernzen previously worked for the city of Belton, serving as the interim city manager and assistant city manager/finance director there since 2011. She began her career in public accounting, transitioning into local government in 2003. She also previously served as Clay County treasurer and Clay County auditor.
“It’s an amazing honor to serve the community I call my own. I look forward to continuing to build and cultivate respectful relationships and delivering excellent service to citizens. After 42 years of service, Jim Eldridge has left big shoes to fill, and I am excited to build on the foundation and traditions that he began,” said Ernzen.
Ernzen is a graduate of the University of Missouri – Kansas City and is a certified public accountant. She is also a member of the International City/County Management Association, the Government Finance Officers Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
