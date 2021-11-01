A household hazardous waste collection event, sponsored by Mid-America Regional Council's Solid Waste Management District, will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13, in Kearney's Mack Porter Park, 1001 N. Missouri Highway 33.

"We are looking for volunteers to help work the event and also want to remind the public the event will be at Mack Porter Park. Traffic is to come into the main entrance between the schools' transportation bus facility and LPG Ventures. The south entrance will be closed to traffic.

The MARC household hazardous waste mobile events accept automotive products, antifreeze, batteries, CFL light bulbs, fertilizers, hazardous cleaners, household cleaners, pool chemicals, used oil and thinners.

If a person cannot make it to the event, the last Mobile event of the year, materials can be taken to the Hazardous Waste Center at 4707 Deramus Ave. in Kansas City.

Visit recyclespot.org/HHW/HHW-Programs.aspx for more information.