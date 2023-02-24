Kearney interchange projects leads to more road closures

Beginning Monday, Feb. 27, work crews will close Nation Road north of 19/144th Street to begin construction of the Nation Road roundabout near the new interchange. Nation Road will be closed at 19/144th Street heading north towards 92 Highway. This closure is expected to remain in place until July 1. There will be detour signs in place for travelers.
KEARNEY — Construction of the new interchange over Interstate 35 at 19/144th Street in Kearney is bringing more roadway closures.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 27, work crews will close Nation Road north of 19/144th Street to begin construction of the Nation Road roundabout near the new interchange. Nation Road will be closed at 19/144th Street heading north towards Missouri Highway 92. This closure is expected to remain in place until July 1. There will be detour signs in place for travelers.
Construction crews also plan to reduce traffic to one lane on both northbound and southbound I-35 between Fishing River bridge and Highway 92 for construction of the interchange. These closures will take place from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4, weather permitting.
These closures are in addition to the Watson Drive area closures put in place earlier in the month.
