KEARNEY — Based on responses to an online community survey, some Kearney residents said newcomers don’t feel welcome and those who are of a different race or sexual orientation may not feel supported.
City leaders, through the Spirit Committee, are seeking community input on how to make changes, saying they need to foster a welcoming environment where all residents feel comfortable, safe and can thrive.
The survey was conducted this winter and drafted by POAC Succeed, a third-party organization not affiliated with political groups that has a mission to help communities understand differences and foster positive change. The organization is also leading a series community forums to explore results and get further input from residents. The first forum was held in late May where survey findings were discussed.
“We are not here to persuade thoughts or opinions, just share,” said POAC director and Founder Jamie Grayson, adding his organization is dedicated to helping community members find common ground.
“It’s about bringing people together,” he said.
Survey results
The survey received less than a representative sample of responses at 173. As of 2022, U.S. Census data estimates Kearney’s population at nearly 11,000. Despite the lower-than-expected number of responses, city and POAC leaders said there were insights to be gained as respondents were allowed to elaborate on answers given.
Of the respondents, when asked to rate the experience of a new resident who moves to the community between 1 and 5, with 1 being poor and 5 being excellent, most rated their experience a 3 at 37%, followed by a 4 at nearly 35% and a 5 by 16%. Nearly 6% rated the city a 1, and over 6% rated the city a 2.
Of those who rated the city a 3, which is considered neutral, comments were a mix of positive and negative. Negative comments, including those who rated their experience from 1 to 3, or poor to neutral, included Kearney can be “snobbish, stand-offish, racist,” that there is "no loyalty, spirit or tradition" and that new residents aren’t made to feel welcome.
Based on U.S. Census data, Kearney’s population is 90% white, nearly 53% female, 26% are under age 18 and 14% are aged 65 and older. The median household income is more than $92,000.
Of those who rated the city between 3 and 5, or neutral to excellent, positive comments included that neighbors were “kind and welcoming,” that people enjoyed a welcome basket the chamber of commerce provided them and that most residents are friendly.
Other comments related to ratings included that city needs more family events and that finding information about events can be hard without a household having a child in the school system.
When asked if someone’s new resident experience would be different based on a person’s sexual orientation, race or socio-economic status, 75 of the 173 respondents said “yes” while 61 said “no” and 39 were neutral.
“We have felt and experienced prejudice, discrimination, racism ever since we have moved here,” wrote one respondent who said “yes” to the question.
“Look at the stats, this town is homogeneous, there is no diversity,” wrote another.
POAC facilitators noted many of those who answered “no” to the question did not elaborate as to why they responded that way. But of those who did, responses included, “It should not make for a different experience” and “I think Kearney is pretty accepting of most people.”
When asked if they feel schools and community members are willing to work together to “ensure a healthy community,” 42% responses were neutral, 31% agreed, nearly 13% disagreed and 8% strongly agreed. When asked what they would like to see changed in the community, responses included the need for higher-paying jobs, a community center, less expansion, activities for and places for young people to go, more kindness, getting a "small-town feeling" back and more diversity.
When asked what questions residents have about inclusivity in the community, at least two responded saying an issue doesn’t exist while others questioned what the Board of Aldermen is doing to attract leaders who are different in color, sexual orientation or from lower socio-economic statuses; how welcoming the community is to those openly gay; and if city leaders are committed to making the community welcoming and safe for people from all walks of life or are dedicated to keeping the status quo.
Steps forward & what comes next
During the first forum where results were highlighted, community leaders and Spirit Committee members broke up into groups to discuss survey findings and their personal experiences. POAC meeting facilitators said the issues Kearney is experiencing and survey results are not uncommon as communities across the country are experiencing them.
Alderman Dan Holt said Kearney has come along way, noting the Ku Klux Klan was once visible and now a majority of people are accepting even though a vocal minority may not make it seem that way to some. County Commissioner JoAnn Lawson said while they are a minority, there is a vocal “old guard” who aren’t as welcoming of newcomers or others who don’t have family ties to the community. That should change, she said.
Grayson, whose organization has been working with Kearney School District, said Kearney has some “trailblazing” students and young leaders to be proud of.
“They are willing to make a change and lead if people will get out of their way and let them,” he said.
After the forum, City Administrator Shelia Ernzen told the Courier-Tribune she has received feedback from a variety of residents who felt scared to provide input for fear of being judged.
Mayor Randy Pogue said he was surprised by the limited number of survey responses and the lack of residents outside committee members who attended the first forum, that he is disheartened by what he sees posted by some residents in community Facebook groups, but that he was hopeful that more residents would come to future forums as word gets out that they are judgement-free zones.
Pogue said all residents deserve to be heard and city leaders are working to let residents know their feedback is important.
“There’s a lot of people in Kearney that have reached out to City Hall or talked to me or reached out to other officials so I’m not worried about a small turnout tonight because that doesn’t make me feel like this isn’t going to continue and going to be successful,” he said. “These will continue to grow and have a good impact.”
Pogue said he recognizes some people don’t think Kearney has a problem with inclusion, but as a white, straight man and Kearney native who has not personally experienced racism, he recognizes that his experience is not the experience all have and he wants to hear more from Kearney residents to move the city forward where all feel welcome. A takeaway from the first forum of many city leaders was that no one's experience should be invalidated.
“I think we have a good foundation. I think we’ll see more people continue to join in and help us make a change,” he said. “This is a safe opportunity to share your experiences, share ideas and come learn. It’s all about understanding and education.”
