POAC director and Founder Jamie Grayson speaks to members of the Kearney Spirit committee during the first in a series of community forums designed to gather input on how to make Kearney more welcome to all.

KEARNEY — Based on responses to an online community survey, some Kearney residents said newcomers don’t feel welcome and those who are of a different race or sexual orientation may not feel supported.

City leaders, through the Spirit Committee, are seeking community input on how to make changes, saying they need to foster a welcoming environment where all residents feel comfortable, safe and can thrive.

During the first community forum, Kearney Spirit Committee members Terri Guillott-Botts and Eduardo Garcia discuss with one another their experiences as Kearney residents.

