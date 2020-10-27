KEARNEY — Mid-Continent Public Library’s Kearney Branch, 100 S. Platte-Clay Way, will be closed until further notice due to potential COVID-19 exposure, according to a release from the library system. The branch was immediately closed when a staff member was confirmed positive for the virus today, Oct. 27. If able to identify, the library is notifying customers who were in the branch on Saturday, Oct. 24.

All library staff who were potentially exposed will be screened and closely monitored before returning to work. Professional deep cleaning services will take place during the closure. The book drop will remain open and hold times will be extended so that materials will be available when the branch reopens.

The library is working closely with the Clay County Public Health Center to determine all necessary and additional next steps. An announcement will be made when a reopening date is determined. Visit mymcpl.org/COVID for details about ongoing precautions.