KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is one of the safest cities in Missouri, according to a report compiled by safety independent review site SafeWise.

In a comment directed toward fellow cities' leaders and Kearney residents, Mayor Randy Pogue said he hopes others are “as proud of this recognition as I am.”

Pogue said the honor of the city’s tanking 10th out of the top 20 in the state on the report compiled by SafeWise would not be possible without vigilant residents and law enforcement officers like those on the Kearney police force.

“In our 2021 State of Safety survey, people in Missouri worried about their safety on a daily basis (46%) almost as much as most Americans (47%) —even with higher crime rates than most states. This is a big increase since last year's survey, when 37% of Missourians had daily concerns about personal safety,” states the report, accessible at safewise.com. “Missouri's crime rates made an almost-imperceptible dip since last year. But The Show Me State's safest cities have lower-than-average crime rates compared to the state, region and country.”

Another city cracking the top 20 on the site’s list is Smithville, which came in 17th place.

To calculate the “safest cities in Missouri,” SafeWise uses data including the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting program and population thresholds tabulated for each state in the country.

“We use population data to identify the median city population in each state and report only on cities with populations above the median. This reduces the risk of outliers and lowers the likelihood of an extreme outlier skewing the data,” states the SafeWise site.

According to SafeWise, in Kearney, based on a population of 10,736, the violent crime rate was .7% while the property crime rate was 10.2% in 2021. In Smithville, according to SafeWise’s population estimate of 10,503, the violent crime rate was 1.4% in 2021 and the property crime rate was 10.4%.