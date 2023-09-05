KEARNEY — After allegedly hitting a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy with a SUV and then fleeing on foot, 33-year-old Christopher E. Crawford of Kearney was taken into custody Sunday, Sept. 3. He is now charged with felonies of assault on a law enforcement officer, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty in lieu of $100,000 bond.
The incident started around 4:25 p.m. Sunday with a Clay County sheriff’s deputy patrolling near Claybrook Park in Kearney saw a maroon Chevy SUV with its hood open and a man appearing to work on the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The man had a youth with him and the deputy approached to see if she could help.
“The man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He said he probably had a warrant for his arrest. He then told the deputy he had drunk a beer,” reads a sheriff’s office release about the incident.
The deputy attempted to detain Crawford, but according to the sheriff’s office, he pulled away from the deputy and got back in his vehicle.
“The deputy tried to stop him from starting the ignition, but he drove off with her still reaching inside the vehicle,” reads the sheriff’s office release, adding Crawford was yelling for the child to get in the vehicle as he circled the parking lot.
The boy, who was uninjured, was standing next to the deputy when the deputy’s left leg was struck with his vehicle. Sheriff’s Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd said the deputy declined treatment at the scene.
Boyd said Kearney police arrived in the area area and located the vehicle, engaging in a pursuit. Deputies unsuccessfully tried to use stop sticks to stop the vehicle Crawford was driving, she said.
“The suspect eventually stopped in a driveway near 10th Street and Prospect in Kearney. The driver jumped from his vehicle and tried to get in a garage door. A Kearney officer and sheriff’s office deputy deployed their Tasers to no effect. The suspect continued to fight the officer and multiple deputies and try to get in the garage door. Another deputy deployed his canine partner, which finally allowed the officer and deputies to get Crawford into custody,” states the sheriff’s office. A gun was found in the vehicle.
Crawford was treated for a dog bite at an area hospital and then released to Clay County Detention Center. Law enforcement was able to safely turn the child over to family members.
According to court records, Crawford appeared in court Tuesday, Sept. 5, on the charges. The court entered a plea of not guilty on Crawford’s behalf and he has been instructed to submit an application for public defender services.
A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12 and a preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 13.
