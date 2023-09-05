KEARNEY — After allegedly hitting a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy with a SUV and then fleeing on foot, 33-year-old Christopher E. Crawford of Kearney was taken into custody Sunday, Sept. 3. He is now charged with felonies of assault on a law enforcement officer, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty in lieu of $100,000 bond.

The incident started around 4:25 p.m. Sunday with a Clay County sheriff’s deputy patrolling near Claybrook Park in Kearney saw a maroon Chevy SUV with its hood open and a man appearing to work on the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The man had a youth with him and the deputy approached to see if she could help.

