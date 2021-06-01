A motorcyclist died Friday afternoon, May 28, from injuries he suffered in a collision in Dallas County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Robert Pence, 61, Kearney, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 64 near Bennett Springs. Investigators say Pence was traveling eastbound when another vehicle in front of him slowed to make a right turn. The motorcycle slid on U.S. 64 and overturned.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol report detailed that Pence was ejected into the westbound lane, where he was struck by a different vehicle. Pence was pronounced dead at the scene.
