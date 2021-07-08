KEANREY — A 26-year-old Kearney man has undergone multiple surgeries after suffering severe injuries in a morning motorcycle wreck on Fourth of July in Kearney.
According to Public Information Officer Lt. John Stewart, the wreck occurred 10:20 a.m. at Missouri Highway 33 and 19th Street when the southbound motorcycle collided with a northbound Ford Edge SUV.
The male on the motorcycle was transported by ambulance. The driver was not wearing a helmet.
The lone occupant of the SUV did not suffer injuries. The names of those involved in the accident have yet to be released as the cause of the wreck and who was at fault is still under investigation.
