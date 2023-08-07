CLAY COUNTY — The Kearney mom who was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of her daughters has been sentenced to 58 years in prison.

Jenna Boedecker, 35, was found guilty on May 19, of the murder charges along with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of domestic assault and one count of property. Her five-day trial took place in mid-May in Clay County Circuit Court in Liberty.

