CLAY COUNTY — The Kearney mom who was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of her daughters has been sentenced to 58 years in prison.
Jenna Boedecker, 35, was found guilty on May 19, of the murder charges along with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of domestic assault and one count of property. Her five-day trial took place in mid-May in Clay County Circuit Court in Liberty.
“Any crime against a child is especially tragic, but that tragedy is magnified when the crime is committed by the person those children should have been able to trust most in this world,” said Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson. “The essential responsibility of any parent is to try their very best to keep their children safe from harm. This defendant failed fundamentally in that duty.”
Boedecker, 35, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 after her infant and toddler daughters were found dead outside their rural Kearney residence on the Fourth of July in 2018. Court documents state the children were “killed by hyperthermia after being left in a hot automobile with inadequate care.”
Court documents also state Boedecker told Clay County deputies she had the children in her Jeep the night of July 3 because she didn’t want them to hear her argue with her husband. Court documents also state Boedecker told authorities she did not have her house key and was locked out of her home so she took her children to sleep in the Jeep.
When Boedecker woke up, she found the two girls unresponsive.
“There are no winners in a case like this, and unfortunately no decision in court can bring back these precious children,” Thompson said after sentencing. “We hope today’s decision can help the family and everyone impacted to find closure. We understand that for some people, it can feel like the wheels of the criminal justice system turn too slowly, but I can assure you that in Clay County, the wheels turn steadily toward justice.”
