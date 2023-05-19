KEARNEY — City leaders in Kearney hired Carolyn Yatsook as economic development director. She will be the city's first in-house economic development director.
Reasons the city gave for selecting Yatsook for the position include her "broad-based knowledge and practical experience" in economic development.
“I am honored to have been chosen to lead the city of Kearney in achieving the Board of Aldermen’s goals and objectives as it relates to business retention, expansion and attraction. I look forward to working with community leaders and partners towards promoting Kearney as the city of choice for new development,” she said.
Yatsook previously worked for Belton, beginning her employment in 2007 in water services and finance. She transitioned to economic development in 2014 and became director in 2017.
"Under her leadership, there was strong success in commercial development and significant accomplishments in industrial development, which led to the diversification of the employment base," reads a city release about the hire.
Recognizing her contributions, the Missouri Economic Development Council named her professional economic developer of the year in 2021.
“Carolyn’s track record is impressive. I am excited to work with her as she understands my priorities and vision for our community. We are in good hands with Carolyn at the helm of economic development. This is truly an exciting step forward for Kearney," said Mayor Randy Pogue.
Yatsook is a graduate of the University of Kansas and the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute. Yatsook is also a member of the Missouri Economic Development Council.
“The city of Kearney is optimistic that this new strategy of an in-house economic development director will assist in our efforts to diversify our economy and expand our tax base. We welcome Carolyn to the city of Kearney," City Administrator Shelia Ernzen added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.