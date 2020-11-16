KEARNEY — Kearney police officer Alan Hale has been charged with two counts of felony sodomy or attempted sodomy in the 1st degree and one count of sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child less than 15-years of age, according to court records.

Once the Clinton County investigation was launched, Kearney Mayor Randy Pogue said Hale was placed on paid administrative leave, Oct. 28 of this year, pending the investigation of allegations of wrongful acts committed in Clinton County prior to Officer Hale’s hire date with the city as a police officer.

Based on Hale's dutiful service as a police officer during his tenure with the Kearney Police Department, the city believed it fair to have placed him on paid leave during that time, a press release states. Since his arrest on three felony counts Friday, Nov. 13, Pogue said the city switched Hale's status to unpaid leave as Hale is unable to perform his duties as a police officer.

According to the statement of probable cause, Hale is accused of assaulting three children ranging in age from 8 to 11, of whom he was stepfather at the time of the crime between January 2002 and December 2005. The alleged crimes were committed at a residence near Cameron in Clinton County, where the children were in Hale's custody, according to the statement of probable cause.

On the evening of Friday, Nov. 13, the Missouri State Highway Patrol served Hale, living in Kearney, with Clinton County arrest warrants.

The Board of Aldermen is slated to make a final determination as to his employment status with the city at tonight's meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

According to court records, no bond has been set.