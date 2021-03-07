KEARNEY — Quick thinking and action by two Kearney police officers rescued a burning man from an out-of-control grass fire.

On Thursday, March 4, crews from Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District battled two major grass fires on opposite sides of the city limits. One occurred on Stark Road. The fire raged due to warm and windy weather conditions, resulting in the need for multiple agencies to respond. While no injuries resulted, there was heavy loss of property, including multiple vehicles.

While that fire ravaged an area on the west side of the area, another grass fire raged on the east side near 164th Street and Marcrest Drive. Multiple units from multiple agencies were called to that scene as well. In addition to endangering residences and other property, a man became trapped as he tried to contain the blaze in a field.

Kearney officer Cpl. JD Garton saw the man struggling to fight the fire and jumped into action with officer Julie Carpenter.

“The flames grew and trapped the man against a barbed wire fence, preventing him from escaping. Corporal Garton took him by his shoulders and rescued him, lifting him to safety, where he and Officer Carpenter rendered aid. Suffering from his extreme burns, the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment,” states a social media release from Mayor Randy Pogue. “Corporal Garton and Officer Carpenter received no injuries besides signed hair.”

The lifesaving was the second for Garton in less than a year, the mayor said.

“I’m extremely proud of Corporal Garton and Officer Carpenter,” he said.

Fire danger in dry, windy conditions

The incidents, fire response experts say, should serve as reminders of danger possible for people attempting to burn as temperatures rise and dry air and wind gusts are present. In these conditions, present in the Northland last week and again this week, the likelihood for grass fires to spark and controlled burns to become out of control are high.

It will be a warm and breezy day...good for a lot of outdoor activities but, burning will not be one of them! Avoid all burning today as fire danger is very high and a Red Flag Warning is in effect from Noon through 6PM. pic.twitter.com/sBFY7naGxP — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 7, 2021

“Over the last few days, we have been called to several wild land, grass and natural cover fires. With warmer temperatures, many people are trying to burn off pond banks, grass pastures and old brush,” states a Kearney fire district tweet about recent incidents. “We require you have a permit, unless it is for a recreational burn such as a camp fire. If you’re unsure if you need a permit, please give us a call. Even with having a permit, you still need to call and let us know when you would like to burn. With the weather, these fires can get out of control quickly, so the sooner you call us to help, the quicker we can help save property.”

According to NWS, in addition to not burning during these conditions, Missourians should be sure trailer chains are secure to prevent dragging and related sparks, use of outdoor equipment that could spark should be avoided and cigarettes should not be thrown from vehicle or left in ashtrays outside homes without being properly extinguished.