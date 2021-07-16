Kearney park vandal charged

KEARNEY — A suspect arrested by Kearney police for defacing the newly remodeled Lions Park has been charged. Tommy L. Smith, 18, of Olathe, Kansas, faces a misdemeanor count each of conspiracy to commit property damage, trespassing and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to police, Smith and a juvenile Kearney male were involved in the park defacing that took place earlier this month.

“A 14-year-old Kearney male is also being referred to the Clay County Juvenile Office as a result of the investigation,” states a release from Public Information Officer Lt. John Stewart. “The police department again would like to thank everyone who assisted in the investigation.”

According to Stewart, Smith was visiting friends in the area and has relatives in Kearney.

A local tipster helped provide information that led to the charges, Stewart added.

"(He or she) will be getting the reward," he said. A $2,500 reward from local businesses and individuals was offered for information that lead to an arrest in the case.