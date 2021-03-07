KEARNEY — Police seek public assistance in identifying a man seen on a residence’s Ring security camera in the garage of a house after allegedly stealing several items from the property.

The man was wearing an Under Armour hoodie and had a beard. The homeowner, in a social media post, said the suspect also tried to enter her house in the Cottonwood Creek subdivision and was seen driving a four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kearney police Sgt. Ron McEntire at 903-4750 or rmcentire@kearneymo.us.

The property crime is one of multiple incidents that occurred in the city at the hands of thieves in the last month.

According to a news report from 102.7FM, a member of the Kearney High School football team had his dealership loaner vehicle stolen March 5.

“The vehicle was a brown 2017 Chevrolet Cruze with ‘Heartland Chevrolet Courtesy’ on the back window. The car also contained clothing and supplies that were to be delivered to the homeless shelter at Bartle Hall in Kansas City,” states the report.

Thieves also struck the Kearney Enrichment Council’s new bus as it was parked outside Firehouse Community Center in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street in late February. Thieves made off with the catalytic converter from the bus used to transport seniors and children. Thanks to community support, the van was repaired and moved to a safer location.

Law enforcement officials said remembering the 9 p.m. routine is one way to help deter thefts from property, which can occur when thieves get access to unlocked vehicles and unsecured residences. The routine includes property owners remembering to secure their homes, close garage doors and lock vehicle doors before going to bed each night.

In 2020, Will Akin, then a captain with Clay County Sheriff’s Office and now sheriff, created a video to help educate residents about the 9 p.m. routine.

The video can be seen at facebook.com/SheriffClayCo/videos/294732141828940.