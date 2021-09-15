Kearney protest planned Thursday after football game prank

KEARNEY — After committing what many in the community are calling a “harmless prank,” Ethan Byrne, a Kearney High School senior faces a stiff punishment that includes a 10-day suspension, ineligibility in extracurricular activities and the possibility of not getting to walk at graduation. The community is now rallying behind the student, planning a protest for Thursday morning, Sept. 16, at the high school, located off 19th Street.

In video and photos circulating on social media, Byrne is seen with his shirt off Friday, Sept. 10, hopping from the stands during the third quarter of the Bulldogs home game against Smithville’s Warriors. Byrne ran onto the track near cheerleaders and then onto the field.

Byrne told reporters the stunt was on a dare to help rally the team and home crowd as the Bulldogs remained scoreless in their battle against their Highway 92 rivals.

Byrne’s mother, Jill Webb, is appealing her son’s punishment and the community is rallying behind the family, planning a protest at the high school, located off 19th Street, Thursday, Sept. 16.

After learning of Byrne’s punishment, Webb took to Facebook Monday, Sept. 13, writing the punishment her son received was “insane.”

“My son is being used as a pawn due to the embarrassment of (the) district. Yes, my son was the idiot that decided to run out on the field at the coaxing and payment by numerous students at the game. I have zero problem with my child getting an appropriate punishment, but there are criminals that get less than he is. My son has never served one detention or ever been to the principal’s office in his entire academic career, let alone since we have been at this district,” she wrote on a school parents group page. “Yes, he made a mistake and should deal with consequences. However, 10-day, out-of-school suspension, not being allowed to do any senior year activities including walking for graduation is insane.”

The post had hundreds of comments as of Wednesday, most in support of Byrne and Webb. Fellow district families said they do not think the punishment fits the “crime” and they would be happy to call the school board, district administration and High School Principal Andy Gustafson on Byrne’s behalf.

A change.org petition started by supporter and classmate Lily Adams had nearly 5,400 of the desired 7,500 signatures as of Wednesday, Sept. 15.

“We feel his punishment is too harsh,” the petition organizer wrote. The petition seeks to reinstate Byrne’s eligibility to walk at graduation.

Byrne told the Courier-Tribune the community support he has received since the incident has been “amazing.”

“I never expected to have this many people supporting me throughout the last few days. As for the punishment, I believe if I was doing anything inappropriate or illegal, it would have been warranted, but that just wasn’t the case. I feel like the punishment needs to fit the crime, which it just didn’t in this case,” he said Wednesday.

“It was a senior prank. He’s a good kid! There was no harm done,” wrote petition signer Sheri Gillespie.

“I’ve personally see(n) the damage that can be done from removing a senior from senior activities. If the job of the school is to help children, this punishment is counterintuitive,” wrote Zach Propes of Kearney in the petition comments.

While most commenters on social media showed support for the senior, at least one did not.

“Can’t do the time, don’t do the crime. I have no sympathy,” wrote Johnny Danner on Twitter.

In addition to the online petition and planned protest, a T-shirt fundraiser is also circulating on social media in support of Byrne. The shirt, in Kearney School District colors, says “Save Ethan.”

District Communications Director Ray Weikal said school leaders will not ever comment on or share specifics of any student discipline matter in public, but that it was important to clarify that there is “a lot of misinformation” circulating in regards to this incident.

“Our discipline expectations and consequences are very clearly laid out in the Kearney High School handbook that is available on our website and that is made available to all parents and students at the start of the school year,” he told the Courier-Tribune Wednesday.

Assistant Superintendent Jeff Morrison said district families and students are required to acknowledge district policies and procedures, including the handbook discipline policy.

“The expectations and consequences are very clearly laid out for different situations. It’s very specific, it’s granular,” said Weikal. “We treat every situation for what it is and we respond appropriately and apply those expectations and those consequences uniformly and without bias.”

Weikal said the school district is in the process of engaging with the family and is willing to move forward with the appeal process, but will not engage the process “in a public forum.”

Webb said she has been “playing phone tag with the district.”

“I truly believe his punishment doesn’t even follow their own handbook guidelines. He deserves punishment, but this is excessive,” said the mother. “He should be allows to participate in school activities as well as walk at graduation. I truly believe the suspension should of only been five days versus 10.”