Kearney residents push for repeal of dog breed ban

KEARNEY — During public comment of the Kearney Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, June 22, residents continued their request for city leaders to repeal Kearney’s dog breed ban that doesn’t allow pit bulls in the city.
Residents have been requesting city leaders look at a repeal for years, with some speaking before the board earlier this year about a potential draft ordinance.
Resident comments
Pat Englant, who created an all dogs in Kearney Facebook advocacy group that now has more than 200 members, started the Tuesday discussion. He, expressing frustration, has been trying to get a repeal of the ban on a ballot since 2020 and contends he has been met with excuse after excuse from city leaders.
Englant said because of the city’s “outdated and ridiculous” breed ban, his family had to give up their American bully after moving to the city.
“Had I known that, that I would have to give up a family member not just a pet, I would have never moved here,” he told aldermen.
Englant also noted other cities in the Kansas City metro, including Liberty and Excelsior Springs, that have done away with breed bans. He questioned why the matter has not been put to a public vote on a Kearney ballot after input was received by city leaders requesting it and noted Facebook polls conducted by Mayor Randy Pogue and him as well as a Change.org petition in 2019 that showed hundreds of residents want the ban repealed.
A motion to repeal the breed ban was made by Alderman David Lehman back in April, but it did not receive a second, which killed the measure. For a matter to be voted on by aldermen a motion must be made and seconded and then voted for approval of the board.
“Your excuse of not having an animal control officer has been corrected, you already have a dangerous dog ordinance in place. Your excuses are running out,” Englant told the board, adding city leadership’s keeping of the ban is based on false narratives and misconceptions. “People believe they are inherently aggressive and cannot be trained. However, the American Temperament Test Society test shows otherwise.”
A handful of other residents spoke in favor of repealing the breed ban, with some also expressing frustration that the city has not done a good job of seeking public input on the issue or making it known when and how residents can provide input. No member of the public in attendance spoke in favor of keeping the ban in place.
Bonnie Sharpless said input from experts, not fear should guide legislation and noted organizations such as the American Veterinary Medical Association, National Canine Research Council, ASPCA, American Kennel Club and others oppose breed bans. She said the American Bar Association reports no legal reason to ban certain breeds and that State Farm Insurance reports no higher liability of pet owners is associated with certain breeds.
“If all of these experts can agree than breed-specific legislation is not an effective solution for dog bite prevention, perhaps we can finally agree that it does nothing to make the citizens of our town safer,” she said.
Jennifer Wood and Erin Walker also spoke against the ban. Wood said she initially bought a house outside city limits because of the ban as her family had a pit bull. Her family moved into the city after the dog died, hoping the city would repeal the ban as the mayor has made it known he would be in favor of the repeal, she said. Walker said she was initially frightened by pit bulls, but has changed her opinion after working around many of them as an apartment property manager.
“I have learned hands-on they are not the scary dogs,” she said.
City leader comments
Pogue said he does support repeal, but based on government structure, he only gets to vote on aldermanic action if there is a tie of the four aldermen.
Alderman Dan Holt said he favors keeping the ban in place as pit bull bites are different than those of other dogs.
“When a pit bull bites, they yank. The damage that’s done is massively intensified,” he said. Holt also noted two recent accounts where a woman and man were mauled by family pit bulls. “I would hate to change the rules and then have a child or even an older person who gets mauled and unfortunately passes away … .”
“I’ll go on record as the exact opposite,” said Alderman David Lehman, who spoke after Holt of his support for repeal.
Lehman said he has friends with pit bulls and they are loveable dogs.
“They will do nothing but lick you to death,” he said.
Lehman said breed bans are discriminatory and any dog can be raised to be mean, so it’s up to the pet owner to be responsible.
“I think there’s any dog out there that if you torment them enough or they feel like they’re threatened, they’re going to protect,” he said.
Alderman Kathy Barger said she personally has no issue with repealing the ban, but 80% of the communications from residents she has received on the issue are in favor of keeping the ban. Barger said she has received about 10 emails on the matter.
“I truly think we will have to spend the money and put this to a public vote,” said Alderman Gerri Spencer.
Pogue said the city can put the issue on the ballot, but because of the city’s forth-class status, any public vote on the matter, even if overwhelmingly supported, would not be legally binding. The only way for a repeal to happen, he said, is if aldermen approve one.
“Then who do you represent, if the people you say you represent have spoken?,” questioned Englant.
As the repeal was on the meeting agenda for discussion and not action, no action was taken by the board and there was no mention of putting the matter on a future agenda for further discussion.
