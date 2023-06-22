Pit bull

Kearney's breed-specific dog ban is again a topic of discussion with a handful of residents speaking against the ban at this week's aldermen meeting. 

 Submitted photo/Getty Images

KEARNEY — During public comment of the Kearney Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, June 22, residents continued their request for city leaders to repeal Kearney’s dog breed ban that doesn’t allow pit bulls in the city.

Residents have been requesting city leaders look at a repeal for years, with some speaking before the board earlier this year about a potential draft ordinance.

Kearney residents push for repeal of dog breed ban

Pat Englant says because of the city’s “outdated and ridiculous” breed ban, his family had to give up their American bully after moving to the city.
Alderman Kathy Barger listens as fellow Alderman David Lehman gives his reasoning on why the city's breed ban should be lifted.

Kearney Alderman Kathy Barger explains her stance on dog breed ban while Mayor Randy Pogue explains why a public vote on the issue would be non-binding.

