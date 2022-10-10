KEARNEY — Stakeholders and residents in the Kearney School District and Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District are getting opportunities to share their thoughts with leaders on how both districts can grow as both the school and fire district have embarked on a strategic planning process.
"The result of this work will serve as a navigation chart for everything we do in KSD," reads a statement from the school district. "Our schools are defined by high-quality educational experiences and supported by a community of students, parents, faculty and staff. This joint effort extends to our strategic planning. Together, we frame the future for our students."
To collect information, the school district asked business owners and residents in the district to complete an online survey through Sunday, Oct. 9.
The fire district is also seeking input via an online survey. That survey is open through 5 p.m. Oct. 21 and can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/8YRNKND. Questions asked include having residents rate importance of fighting fires; providing ambulance services; responding to needs of neighboring communities; having full-time and reserve or volunteer staff; offering child safety seat installations, blood pressure checks, smoke detector checks, free smoke detectors, fire safety inspections for businesses and CPR lessons; and conducting annual fire hydrant testing, water rescues and arson investigation as well as social media engagement.
"The district values your input and will continue to strive to meet the ever changing needs of the public it serves," reads a statement from the fire district.
The fire district also seeks community input on if they would support a bond issue to build a second fire station west of Interstate 35 and how they can improve communication with the public.
Once responses have been compiled, a summary from both surveys will be shared with the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.