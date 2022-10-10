question

KEARNEY — Stakeholders and residents in the Kearney School District and Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District are getting opportunities to share their thoughts with leaders on how both districts can grow as both the school and fire district have embarked on a strategic planning process.

"The result of this work will serve as a navigation chart for everything we do in KSD," reads a statement from the school district. "Our schools are defined by high-quality educational experiences and supported by a community of students, parents, faculty and staff. This joint effort extends to our strategic planning. Together, we frame the future for our students."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.