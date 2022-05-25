Kearney school leader says work to end racism must continue

KEARNEY — After a racial discrimination lawsuit was filed against the school district in Clay County Circuit Court, outgoing Interim Kearney Superintendent Todd White wrote a letter to district families, saying work to end systemic racism isn’t done and must continue.

“This work is urgent and important. The job of a community is to prepare its students to become productive members of society who are capable of reaching success in numerous ways. Anything that gets in our way of achieving this desired outcome is simply unacceptable,” he wrote.

While White did not directly mention the lawsuit in the letter, he noted in 2019 there were racist incidents that “reminded our Bulldog family that our work to eradicate discrimination and harassment must continue.”

He went on to note efforts by the district in recent years under then-Superintendent Bill Nicely and then-school board President Mark Kelly that were started in an effort to improve diversity, equity and inclusion. These efforts included formation of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, student-lead Kearney Inclusion ‘N Diversity club, a support agreement with the Kansas City chapter of the NAACP, the school SPIRIT program that brought together students to discuss issues including race and facilitating a “student-only conversation about race and equity” with Jamie Grayson, founder of People of All Colors Succeed.

“The work that you have begun is noteworthy, important and incomplete. I encourage you to continue this most important work,” wrote White.

The lawsuit filed earlier this month stems from incidents Kearney school officials say they were made aware of in 2019. The allegations were also filed by the family of the student as a discrimination complaint in 2020 with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights. In the suit, a Black male student and his family state the unidentified student was subject to repeated harassment and discrimination when he was in high school.

According to the human rights commission complaint filed by the student’s mother, this harassment and discrimination included the Black male student being called “the N Word” multiple times and comments made to him that included “You’re literal scum on earth” and “I hope to see your Black a** in a tree, Alabama windchime-style.”

The lawsuit includes further allegations, saying harassment went on for months. Other examples of discrimination provided by the family in court documents include the plaintiff’s being on the swim team while in Kearney and being told by white swimmers on the team he needed to shave his hair short and dye it blonde and that swimmers made comments like “swim n***** swim.” The lawsuit claims other incidents occurred, like when two white male students sent him pictures of themselves posing with the Confederate flag and messages such as “Heritage, but mostly hate brotha;” Instagram messages such as “This is white town n***a boy” that ultimately had district administrators refer the family to police; and statements from white female students that threatened the student such as, “I will have all the whites in Kearney beat you’re a**.”

The student’s family claims school administrators were aware of the discrimination and failed to take action to effectively protect the student and “tacitly condoned and tolerated the racial harassment.”

The lawsuit also claims the boy’s younger sister was harassed and discriminated against while in Kearney Junior High. Incidents include the female child being called the “N word” repeatedly and in front of other students, her class and district administration.

“Plaintiff K.W.’s sister reported the conduct to a teacher and a principal. The defendant’s administration told her that it would be dealt with at a future date because the student had a football game and his dad was a coach,” states the lawsuit.

As a result of the incidents in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, the family’s attorney, Dan Curry told Kansas City reporters the plaintiff transferred to a different school district, thrived and graduated.

After the suit was filed, School District Communications Director Ray Weikal told the CT while he could not comment on ongoing litigation, the district has a job to ensure every child can learn in an environment free from racism, sexism, bullying and any other form of harassment or discrimination and actively works toward that.

The recent lawsuit is not the first series of racial discrimination complaints lodged against the district that resulted in a family pulling students from school. Last year, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation after a parent filed a complaint. The mother in that complaint, Tiffaney Whitt, a public-school administrator for a separate district, told the Courier-Tribune in a previous interview that she moved to Kearney in 2020. A year later, after her children suffered repeated discrimination based on the color of their skin, she said pulled the children from the district. The harassment included her teenage son receiving a death threat via Snapchat after an allegation was reported to administrators that he inappropriately touched a female student. Whitt said she watched footage of the incident with an assistant superintendent. In an email to the assistant superintendent, she disputed the video showed inappropriate touching.

“If I see you I am going to kill u for touching get it’s a group of (us) who going to pull and take u like they did Emmett Till,” stated the Snapchat message.

While the school district opened its own investigation into the matter, Whitt also contacted Kearney police about the social media threat. Kearney police opened an investigation but as of the fall of 2021, did not have a suspect or make an arrest.

Whitt said her children did not experience issues with racism prior to coming to Kearney and she doesn’t believe her family’s concerns were treated correctly or fairly. Whitt told the Courier-Tribune in October she believes Kearney has a racist problem.

“They have not been able to look at the world outside of Kearney,” she said. “I was on the diversity, equity and inclusion committee in Kearney School District and I specifically wanted to be on that because I wanted to see how they were addressing issues around race. They were creating these little rinky dinky programs that made it seem as if they were addressing it. In the meetings they were doing more talking than action.”

“Most of our students received a truly world-class education. But most isn’t good enough. The work must have the mantra, ‘All means all,’” White wrote in his letter to district families last week.

According to the state department of education, KSD’s student population is nearly 92% white and only about 1% Black. According to U.S. Census data, nearly 90% of the city’s population is white alone while .3% reported being Black or African American with no other race reported.

After the Department of Civil Rights complaint was filed by Whitt, the CT spoke with Kearney Mayor Randy Pogue and former school board President Kelly about the state of race relations in the city and school district, which has boundaries outside Kearney city limits.

Pogue, who is a white male raised in Kearney and went to Kearney schools, said complaints such as these are “disheartening” and that he knows not all residents agree with, condone or would commit such behavior. He knows Kearney can, should and is striving to do better, he said.

“We implemented a city SPIRIT program ourselves working with the department of justice. I’ve worked with city staff, I’ve worked with residents and local business owners,” he said in the fall, adding efforts have included question-and-answer sessions on topics in the city such as race. “… I agree it’s going to take more than just the school district to solve the concerns, it’s going to take the community as a whole.”