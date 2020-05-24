KEARNEY — While there will be no meal services on Monday, May 25 due to the Memorial Day holiday, there will be food deliveries through Friday, May 29. That is the last day meals will be delivered by Durham school buses, according to the Kearney School District.

Families that are receiving services through bus delivery may continue to get meals at one of the three pick-up locations. There is an online survey that will allow the district to know that families either wish to continue or stop the services and where they wish to pick up meals. The link can be found at https://www.facebook.com/KSDBulldogs.

The meals will continue June 1 to 30 and are provided free of charge for the families that signed up for the extended service. The pick-up times for each school are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The schools are Dogwood Elementary, 1400 Cedarwood Parkway; Kearney Elementary, 902 S. Jefferson St.; and Kearney High School, 715 E. 19th St.