KEARNEY — City leaders in Kearney seek neighbors’ input on what they would like to see in a public pool complex. A meeting for residents to provide input took place last month at Kearney High School and an online survey is open through May 19.

The public input process is the second phase of the city’s pool development plan. Upcoming phases include a final report and recommendation made based on community input and putting the recommended project to a vote of residents next April.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.