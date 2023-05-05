KEARNEY — City leaders in Kearney seek neighbors’ input on what they would like to see in a public pool complex. A meeting for residents to provide input took place last month at Kearney High School and an online survey is open through May 19.
The public input process is the second phase of the city’s pool development plan. Upcoming phases include a final report and recommendation made based on community input and putting the recommended project to a vote of residents next April.
“The goal of the Community Pool Planning Project is to understand community needs and the level of support for a swimming facility in Kearney. A key objective for the project is to develop an aquatics plan that will meet community needs now and in the future while maximizing operational and financial sustainability,” reads the city’s website about the pool effort.
The city acquired approximately 11 acres at the southwest corner of 19th and South Jefferson streets for the swimming facility. The property is part of the previously-approved Greenfield subdivision development.
Available on the city’s site, along with the survey, are four possible pool complex options. One is a comprehensive outdoor facility, the second is a “modest indoor facility” described as having something for everyone, the third is a “modest outdoor swimming facility” community program-focused indoor facility while the last option is a “comprehensive outdoor and modest indoor” facility. Costs ranges for the presented options vary from $14 to $27 million, but city leaders say the maximum project budget the city could handle would be about $19 million. All funding would require voter approval and ballot measures are expected to be put to voters in the form of bond issuances and a sales tax on the April 2024 ballot.
During the April 24 public input meeting, the Arnold family provided their thoughts on amenities they would like to see. Heather Arnold, 8, said she would like to see a sauna included and a children’s area for her and her sister to play. The girls’ mother, Lindsay Arnold, showed interest in indoor party spaces and other family-friendly amenities.
“I love water slides,” Heather added, hoping the pool plan that is recommended includes them.
Resident Vivian Ballew attended the input meeting and told the Courier-Tribune she is not in favor of the city’s plans, in part, because all options would create an added and unfair tax burden on residents while those not paying city taxes would also be allowed to use the facility.
“I think when this all started and people said ‘community facility,’ they were thinking more in terms of something like what Excelsior Springs has and things it has that none of this really does,” she said. “And the fact that the tax burden will fall on people who only live in Kearney, it’s pretty substantial. If you’re on a fixed income and already feel like you are paying the most you can pay, you are being asked to pay more.”
Mayor Randy Pogue said while he understands multiple attempts at putting a tax effort to voters for a community pool have failed in the past, he is proud that this time around the city has more concrete plans and cost options and land already identified.
“Anytime you put a tax levy on the ballot, you have concerns,” Alderman David Lehman said. “The use tax was on the ballot twice before it passed, so it’s one of those things.”
Alderman Kathy Barger understands that previous pool plans, including an option with expected funds to come from the Shoppes at Kearney Community Improvement District that didn’t materialize as hoped, have caused some frustration among residents. Ultimately though, to provide a swimming facility, tax funds are needed as costs to construct and maintain a facility are outside the current budget capacity, she said.
“Ultimately, they’re the ones that have to make the decision and we have to abide by what they want,” she said of voters.
To learn more about the plan, visit kearneymo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.