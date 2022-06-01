KEARNEY — Older adults are invited to attend the Kearney Senior Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Kearney Senior Center, located at 600 N. Jefferson St. in Kearney.
There will be door prizes, vendors, information from service providers and other giveaways at the free event.
“(There will be) valuable information for seniors and children of seniors or grandparents. Check us out and see what is available for seniors,” states a social media release about the event.
For more details, call 903-6533.
