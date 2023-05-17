Kearney Spirit Committee

KEARNEY — Those interested in helping the city of Kearney better nurture a welcoming and supportive community is invited to attend a community forum of the Kearney Spirit Committee at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Holiday Inn Express, 900 Watson Drive.

At the forum, the committee will present findings of a community survey it conducted this winter.

