KEARNEY — Those interested in helping the city of Kearney better nurture a welcoming and supportive community is invited to attend a community forum of the Kearney Spirit Committee at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Holiday Inn Express, 900 Watson Drive.
At the forum, the committee will present findings of a community survey it conducted this winter.
The advisory committee to the Board of Aldermen was created to encourage a supportive community atmosphere for residents of all backgrounds “where all can live, work, play and thrive,” state’s the committee webpage on the city website.
Mayor Randy Pogue, who spearheaded creation of the committee, said it was important for all residents to feel heard and safe and the committee was created with that goal in mind.
An informal committee was first created years ago, but efforts stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reorganized and more formal efforts began this year with city leaders passing a resolution to create an eight-person committee that meets regularly. The eight appointees to the committee serve staggered terms ranging in length from one to three years. Chairing the committee is Lauren Miller-Nelson. Other members are Harry Patel, Eduardo Garcia, Dale Sanson, Adam Mustoe, Terri Gulliott-Botts, Mary Kate Demers and Meredith Cole.
“We are all looking for ways to encourage and deliver a safe and welcoming environment for those coming into and living in our city,” Miller-Nelson told the Courier-Tribune after the formal committee began meeting.
The committee leader said she hopes as many people come to the first and subsequent community forums as possible.
“The more people we can get to … attend the meetings or be involved in the community forum meetings, the more we can do and the more people we can help. All the meetings are posted on the city website and are open to anyone who would like to attend. (We) would love more involvement and feedback,” she said.
To learn more about the committee, click the “agendas and minutes” dropdown under “government” on the city’s site, {a href=”http://kearneymo.us” target=”_blank”}kearneymo.us.
