Kearney leaders continuing discussion on how to make city more inclusive

During the last community forum, Kearney Spirit Committee members Terri Guillott-Botts and Eduardo Garcia discuss with one another their experiences as Kearney residents.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — The next public meeting of the Kearney Spirit Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 3, at Holiday Inn Express, 900 Watson Drive. 

The advisory committee to the Board of Aldermen was created to encourage a supportive community atmosphere for residents of all backgrounds “where all can live, work, play and thrive,” state’s the committee webpage on the city website.

