KEARNEY — The next public meeting of the Kearney Spirit Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 3, at Holiday Inn Express, 900 Watson Drive.
The advisory committee to the Board of Aldermen was created to encourage a supportive community atmosphere for residents of all backgrounds “where all can live, work, play and thrive,” state’s the committee webpage on the city website.
Based on responses to an online community survey, some Kearney residents said newcomers don’t feel welcome and those who are of a different race or sexual orientation may not feel supported. The survey was conducted this winter and drafted by POAC Succeed, a third-party organization not affiliated with political groups that has a mission to help communities understand differences and foster positive change. The organization is leading a series community forums to explore results and get further input from residents. The first forum was held in late May where survey findings were discussed.
“We are not here to persuade thoughts or opinions, just share,” said POAC director and Founder Jamie Grayson during the last committee meeting. He said his organization is dedicated to helping community members find common ground.
“It’s about bringing people together,” he said.
The survey received less than a representative sample of responses at 173. As of 2022, U.S. Census data estimates Kearney’s population at nearly 11,000. Despite the lower-than-expected number of responses, city and POAC leaders said there were insights to be gained as respondents were allowed to elaborate on answers given.
Of the respondents, when asked to rate the experience of a new resident who moves to the community between 1 and 5, with 1 being poor and 5 being excellent, most rated their experience a 3 at 37%, followed by a 4 at nearly 35% and a 5 by 16%. Nearly 6% rated the city a 1, and over 6% rated the city a 2.
Of those who rated the city a 3, which is considered neutral, comments were a mix of positive and negative. Negative comments, including those who rated their experience from 1 to 3, or poor to neutral, included Kearney can be “snobbish, stand-offish, racist,” that there is “no loyalty, spirit or tradition” and that new residents aren’t made to feel welcome.
Based on U.S. Census data, Kearney’s population is 90% white, nearly 53% female, 26% are under age 18 and 14% are aged 65 and older. The median household income is more than $92,000.
Of those who rated the city between 3 and 5, or neutral to excellent, positive comments included that neighbors were “kind and welcoming,” that people enjoyed a welcome basket the chamber of commerce provided them and that most residents are friendly.
Other comments related to ratings included that city needs more family events and that finding information about events can be hard without a household having a child in the school system.
When asked if someone’s new resident experience would be different based on a person’s sexual orientation, race or socio-economic status, 75 of the 173 respondents said “yes” while 61 said “no” and 39 were neutral.
“We have felt and experienced prejudice, discrimination, racism ever since we have moved here,” wrote one respondent who said “yes” to the question.
“Look at the stats, this town is homogeneous, there is no diversity,” wrote another.
POAC facilitators noted many of those who answered “no” to the question did not elaborate as to why they responded that way. But of those who did, responses included, “It should not make for a different experience” and “I think Kearney is pretty accepting of most people.”
City leaders, through the Spirit Committee, are seeking continued and more robust community input on how to make changes.
In a previous Courier-Tribune interview Mayor Randy Pogue, who spearheaded creation of the committee, said it was important for all residents to feel heard and safe and the committee was created with that goal in mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.