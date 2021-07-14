KEARNEY — Superintendent Matthew Miller resigned his position with Kearney schools, the district announced Wednesday night, July 14.

In a letter to families and patrons, the district reported the resignation was effective July 1.

“The Board of Education will be appointing an interim superintendent as soon as possible,” states the district letter. “We will also prioritize identifying, vetting and selecting a candidate for the permanent superintendent position. This process will be done in collaboration with our staff, students, families and community members.”

The resignation comes months after Miller’s arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Law enforcement officials in Camden County allege he crashed his car and refused a breathalyzer near Lake of the Ozarks in March. Miller was in the lake area attending a state school administrators association conference.

The district said its top priority is to “ensure that teaching and learning continue uninterrupted” despite the news.

“Kearney School District remains among the best public education providers in the region, state and nation. We boast innovative and caring teachers in every classroom. They are supported and led by a cohesive, dedicated team of school administrators. We are constantly amazed by our talented students and their achievements. Our parents and guardians, family members, government officials, business leaders and community are fully invested as partners in education. Bulldogs are resilient, strong and smart, which is why we will continue to grow and thrive in Kearney School District,” states the district letter to families announcing the resignation.

Miller himself has not commented publicly on the legal case since an initial statement released immediately following his arrest. In that statement, Miller said he was contesting the matter and since has filed legal paperwork claiming arresting officers made an improper arrest and that he did not refuse a chemical test.

“I understand that the incident will create questions and concerns, and I want to be transparent with our school community,” he wrote in his initial public statement. “I deeply regret that this situation has developed and understand it may serve as a distraction to some of our students, staff and community members.”

In May, a judge granted a stay of Miller’s driving privileges until at least September and Miller was given more time to appeal revocation of his driving privileges.

More on this developing story will be published as details become available.