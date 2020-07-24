KEARNEY — A Kearney School District summer program teacher at Southview Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter sent from Kearney School District Superintendent Matt Miller to families Thursday, July 23, district administration was notified "the staff member was teaching during session one of Summer Round Up, which ended July 17. Fewer than 10 staff and students may have been in close contact and have been notified by the district."

According to the statement, the district is taking the report seriously and "as a precautionary measure, we are closing the room and performing extra cleaning."

"As we navigate situations such as this, please be assured the health and safety of our students are of the utmost importance, and we will keep everyone informed," said Miller in the letter, adding the district has also been in communication with Clay County Public Health Center.