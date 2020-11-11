KEARNEY — With approval from the city, Kearney resident Bill Shull, known for his annual professional-grade Fourth of July fireworks display, will be discharging five, 4inch shells Wednesday, Nov. 11, near the football field at Kearney Elementary School.

This is in preparation of the lighted Christmas parade later this year, during which will be a fireworks show. Residents should consider this a trial run, states a city release.

Spotters are encouraged to take note and send a report of the viewing experience to help the city determine if this location is sufficient for all viewers to see from the upcoming parade route.

"We also think it may be a good location for much of the residential neighborhoods to view the fireworks display from home," a press release states. "We would like feedback on the quality of the view from different locations."

The city especially wants feedback to advise parade entrants where they might go to have the best viewing experience, the release continues.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 12, and ends on Grove Street in front of Kearney Middle School. Fireworks during that event will begin at 7 p.m.

Reports of the trial run can be emailed to City Administrator Jim Eldridge at jeldridge@kearneymo.us.