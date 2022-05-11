KANSAS CITY — A Kearney woman who fraudulently collected more than $184,000 in disability payments from the Social Security Administration was sentenced in federal court Tuesday, May 10.

Leah Marie Younger, 47, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison without parole.

“In October 2011, Younger submitted an application for Title II Disability Benefits and fraudulently alleged she had Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. She submitted fraudulent medical documentation that she falsely represented to be from the Mayo Clinic as part of her application,” reads a released statement from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Teresa Moore’s office.

After Younger was approved for benefits, according to U.S. Department of Justice documents, she provided other false statements and documentation to the Social Security Administration to continue receiving disability benefits.

“Younger ultimately admitted to investigators she did so in order to generate a monthly income by claiming a disability,” states the release from Moore’s office.