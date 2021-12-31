KEARNEY — After nearly 37 years at the helm of Kearney’s police department, Chief Tom Carey is retiring.

In an executive session Tuesday, Dec. 28, the Board of Aldermen unanimously approved Carey's retirement effective Jan. 10. Carey has served in the department’s top role since May of 1985.

“The board also approved a contract with Chief Carey to serve as law enforcement consultant during 2022,” stated a city release. As a consultant, Carey will help transition the leadership of the department. For this role, aldermen agreed to pay Carey $65 per hour, not to exceed 1,500 hours.

Kearney residents have been "blessed to have Chief Carey lead our police department for almost 40 years, a position that typically lasts five to seven years,” said Mayor Randy Pogue.

“Kearney continues to be one of the top 10 safest communities in the state, and this doesn't happen by accident. (Carey) has been a great leader and mentor, and the tenure of his officers are a true testament to his leadership. I'm grateful for his service and wish him well in this next chapter,” said the mayor.

In addition to accepting Carey’s retirement, aldermen approved Pogue’s recommendation to promote Capt. Tom O’Leary from within to fill the chief of police role. O’Leary, currently serving as a detective, started with the city’s police department as a patrolman in 1994, said City Administrator Jim Eldridge. As chief, O'Leary will earn $93,989 per year based on the aldermen- approved police pay scale.

“Capt. Tom O'Leary is a 28-year veteran of our police force. He has continued to rise the ranks in our department over the years, and has worked in Kearney his entire career,” said Pogue. “The board desired our next leader possess skills necessary to prepare our police department keep pace with the growth of our community while prioritizing community relations with our residents, business owners and patrons. O'Leary is a proven leader with a great vision for our department."

More on this developing story will be released as details become available.