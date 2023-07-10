Roadwork
Metro Creative

CLAY COUNTY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews are continuing pavement patching along portions of southbound Interstate 35 near Missouri Route PP.

There is a lane closed on southbound I-35 from Route PP to mile marker 27. It will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday, July 10 through 12.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.