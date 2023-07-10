featured top story Lane closure on I-35 near Route PP Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Updated Jul 10, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLAY COUNTY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews are continuing pavement patching along portions of southbound Interstate 35 near Missouri Route PP.There is a lane closed on southbound I-35 from Route PP to mile marker 27. It will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday, July 10 through 12.This is a continuation of the work from last week and there may be delays in the area. All work is weather permitting. More from this section Pets Need Extra Care in the Summer Israel: Anti-Judicial Overhaul Protesters Block Highways Nationwide 5 Population Boom Makes Florida the New US Inflation Hotspot Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Braden Presser named to U-23 National Team Kearney School District seeks 45-cent tax increase on August ballot Brangelina’s vineyard war reignites! Brad Pitt accused by ex Angelina Jolie of ‘stripping’ and ‘looting’ Château Miraval ‘There’s a lot to tell!’ Bethany Joy Lenz reveals she spent 10 years in a cult Sexting bust-up! Jonah Hill’s ex Sarah Brady accuses him of sending X-rated messages just before he got together with rumoured fiancée Northwestern to keep assistant coaches for 2023 Topless cover revealed! Britney Spears unveils raunchy artwork for bombshell memoir – titled ‘The Woman in Me’ Republican state senator launches bid for Missouri lieutenant governor Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThis Is the County With the Highest Poverty Rate in MissouriSt. Louis woman who died in storm traveled world, was ‘afraid of nothing’Gov. Parson signs bill exempting Social Security benefits from Missouri taxesMissouri will exempt Social Security, public pension payments from state income taxesSmithville community remembering Cory Wohlford as football season nearsNothing Bundt Cakes opens Liberty locationChauncey Rardon joins Bulldogs as Hawthorne Elementary School principalMan drowns on Fourth of July in Smithville LakeMissouri college hires basketball coach fired after a killing by a player, hazing allegationsDisc Golf Pro Tour returns to Liberty Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Jul 12 Why Prairies Matter: New Relevancies of a Vanishing Landscape Wed, Jul 12, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.