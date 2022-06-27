CLAY COUNTY — MoDOT Kansas City will be completing bridge work as part of the Interstate 35 and 19th Street interchange project in Kearney this week that will require the closure of the left lane of northbound Interstate 35 from approximately mile marker 24.2 to Missouri Route 92, according to a press release.

This closure is on now through Wednesday, June 29. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

For potential impacts to traffic, review KC Scout cameras at kcscout.net or consult the real-time traffic partner, WAZE. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.

For other details about MoDOT news, projects or events, visit modot.mo.gov/kansascity.