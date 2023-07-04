Lane closure scheduled forI-35 over Highway 33 July 6 Jul 4, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLAY COUNTY — Crews will close the right lane of northbound Interstate 35 on the bridge over Missouri Highway 33 from approximately 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, for bridge repair work."There could be delays in the area. All work is weather permitting," reads a release from Missouri Department of Transportation.Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. More from this section Your Bond With Ticks Is Electric, Study Suggests Baltimore police search for suspects after 30 shot in mass shooting: July 3 rundown Maternal Mortality Has Doubled Since 1999 in the U.S. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Rebuilding Together KC seeks volunteers for Rebuilding Day 2023 Boris Becker ‘hid prize horses in bedroom – from debt collectors!’ Damian Lewis to perform National Anthem ahead of 2023 British Grand Prix at Silverstone Rosie O’Donnell insists old friend Madonna is ‘good’ at home despite reports Queen of Pop is still suffering Robert De Niro’s daughter says her late son was ‘beautiful angel’ in latest poignant photo tribute Rihanna shares snap of son RZA as she waits on arrival of second child Newly-single Billie Eilish is after a kiss at Paris Fashion Week Robert De Niro’s daughter heart hurts like she ‘never knew possible’ after death of her son Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissouri cities, counties issue burn and firework bans ahead of July 4Missouri agency warns people to stay away from Coldwater Creek after Boeing chemical spillLocal car enthusiast allegedly captures photo of unidentified aerial phenomenon over Liberty SquareUPDATE: Water main break closes roads, leads to boil advisoryDespite $8 billion surplus, Missouri governor vetoes $550 million in state spendingDarius Danesh had been suffering from a mystery heart condition when he died, says girlfriendMartine MichaelDeputies take man in custody after pursuit across multiple countiesHow Gov. Mike Parson’s Approval Compares to the Nation’s Most Popular GovernorsLiberty mayor continues dispute with residents over comments regarding cemetery lot Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. View More Upcoming Events Jul 15 Smithville Whiskey Walk and Summer Bash Sat, Jul 15, 2023
