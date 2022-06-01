KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation will close the left lane of northbound and southbound Interstate 35 at 19th Street in Kearney for median work between 7 and 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2. The work may cause traffic delays and commuters are advised to plan accordingly.
This work is part of the I-35 and 19th Street interchange project and all work is weather dependent.
For more information on MoDOT news, projects or events, visit modot.mo.gov/kansascity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.