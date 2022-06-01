KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation will close the left lane of northbound and southbound Interstate 35 at 19th Street in Kearney for median work between 7 and 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2. The work may cause traffic delays and commuters are advised to plan accordingly.

This work is part of the I-35 and 19th Street interchange project and all work is weather dependent.

For more information on MoDOT news, projects or events, visit modot.mo.gov/kansascity.