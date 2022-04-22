The Missouri Department of Transportation will make interstate traffic change as part of the construction of the new I-35 and 19th Street interchange in Kearney. All work is weather dependent.

Crews will close the northbound left lane of I-35 at 19th Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, April 25. The closure is expected to continue through Wednesday, April 27, for median work.

“The new interchange will cross over I-35 and include ramps to and from I-35,” states a MoDOT release.

This project will also include a diverging diamond design, the second one in Clay County, and will feature two separate roundabouts, new bike lanes, along with a walking trail and sidewalks.

The official groundbreaking for the project took place last week. Construction is expected to run through 2023.