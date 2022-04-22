The Missouri Department of Transportation will make interstate traffic change as part of the construction of the new I-35 and 19th Street interchange in Kearney. All work is weather dependent.
Crews will close the northbound left lane of I-35 at 19th Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, April 25. The closure is expected to continue through Wednesday, April 27, for median work.
“The new interchange will cross over I-35 and include ramps to and from I-35,” states a MoDOT release.
This project will also include a diverging diamond design, the second one in Clay County, and will feature two separate roundabouts, new bike lanes, along with a walking trail and sidewalks.
The official groundbreaking for the project took place last week. Construction is expected to run through 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.