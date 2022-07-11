CLAY COUNTY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be completing pavement repairs and this will require lane closures on Interstate 435 at Missouri Highway 210. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.

Crews will close two lanes of northbound and two southbound lanes of I-435 beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 and ending at 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 13.

Crews will also close two lanes of southbound I-435 at Highway 210 from 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 through 5 a.m. Thursday, July 14.

For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at kcscout.net.

"Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike," states a MoDOT release.