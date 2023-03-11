Lane closures scheduled for portions of I-35 in Kearney next week

This work is part a larger project to construct a new interchange on I-35 at 19th Street approximately 1 mile south of Highway 92 in Kearney. The new interchange will cross over I-35 and will include ramps to/from I-35. The improvements will also include bike lanes and accommodate pedestrians with trail and sidewalk.
CLAY COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation crews will make the following traffic changes as part of work to build a new interchange at Interstate 35 and 19th Street in Kearney next week. All work is weather permitting.
Monday, March 13
Crews will close the left lane of northbound I-35 at approximately mile marker 25 in Kearney beginning at 5 a.m. The closure will be in place until 10 a.m. for bridge work.
Crews will close the right lane of southbound I-35 at Missouri Highway 92 beginning at 6 p.m. This closure will remain in place until 8 a.m. the following morning for pavement sawing.
Tuesday, March 14
Crews will close the right lane of northbound I-35 at approximately mile marker 25 beginning at 5 a.m. and lasting until 10 a.m. for bridge work.
Crews will then close the right lane of southbound I-35 at Highway 92 beginning at 6 p.m. This closure will be place until 8 a.m. the following morning for pavement sawing.
"Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway," states a MoDOT release about the work.
