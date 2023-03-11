Lane closures scheduled for portions of I-35 in Kearney next week

This work is part a larger project to construct a new interchange on I-35 at 19th Street approximately 1 mile south of Highway 92 in Kearney. The new interchange will cross over I-35 and will include ramps to/from I-35. The improvements will also include bike lanes and accommodate pedestrians with trail and sidewalk.

 Submitted photo/City of Kearney

CLAY COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation crews will make the following traffic changes as part of work to build a new interchange at Interstate 35 and 19th Street in Kearney next week. All work is weather permitting.

Monday, March 13

