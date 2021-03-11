Next Wednesday is St. Patrick's Day. Area law enforcement officials as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol want people to plan for a sober ride home should they choose to take part in the celebration with alcohol.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety reminds motorists of the various options available to get home safely: designate a sober driver, call a ride share or use public transportation.

"Remember, if you feel different, you drive different," states a press release.

Law enforcement agencies across Missouri will be participating in additional patrols during the holiday.

“We can be the only ones on the road and still put ourselves and our passengers at great risk,” said Jon Nelson, MoDOT assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer. “This is why we have recently released a strategic highway safety plan called Show-Me Zero.”

Show-Me Zero is designed to give all Missourians a better understanding of the crash problem in the state and identify specific ways everyone can help including wearing a seat belt, putting their phone down, driving sober and not speeding.

“Collectively, if we all committed to these four actions, we would see dramatic improvements and a huge step in achieving zero traffic fatalities,” said Nelson.