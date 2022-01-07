Law enforcement locates drugs, evidence of thefts during traffic stop

CLAY COUNTY — The prosecuting attorney’s office for Clay County is looking into charges after deputies and a Kearney K-9 officer located meth and alleged evidence of theft and identity theft during a traffic stop Monday, Jan. 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a 2004 Audi A6 at Northeast Antioch Road and Vivion Road because the license plate was allegedly registered to a different vehicle.

Deputies stopping a car at Antioch & Vivion on Mon. night for plates registered to a different vehicle found 20g of meth, dozens of credit cards & checks in other peoples' names and apparent stolen property. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/7oGZvX2lmA — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) January 5, 2022

According to law enforcement, when deputies asked the driver for proof of insurance, he allegedly opened the car’s console and deputies noticed what appeared to be a bag of meth. The driver and passenger also allegedly had active felony warrants for their arrests.

“A Kearney PD K-9 did respond to assist at our request for the nearest available narcotics detection K-9,” said Sarah Boyd, the sheriff’s office PR manager.

Upon search of the car, deputies allegedly located 20 grams of suspected meth, multiple checks, passports and credit cards in different people’s names along with other evidence of theft and identity theft.

According to the sheriff’s office, none of the credit cards or checks belonged to the driver or passenger.

More on suspects and charges will be published as details become available.