CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is one of over 40 law enforcement agencies throughout the State of Missouri participating in Saturation Saturday on Aug. 29, according to a press release.

Saturation Saturday is a high visibility evening where police departments step up their DWI enforcement efforts to remind the communities that they are out in full force, looking for impaired drivers. It is a public awareness campaign that reminds the community: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“Summer is nearly over, and in the coming weeks leading up to the Labor Day holiday, we need to remember to enjoy it safely,” said Capt. Will Akin. “For many, these plans will include alcohol. We just want to remind everyone that if they do choose to drink, have a sober driver.”

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, from 2016 to 2018 Clay County ranked sixth in the state for the Total Number of Traffic Crashes, Crashes Involving Alcohol, and Crashes Involving Alcohol and Drugs. “As a community, we must work together to reduce the number of alcohol related incidents and crashes on our roads,” Akin said.

Saturation Saturday is a campaign that started in St. Louis in 2017 and is held in conjunction with the national "Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over" campaign. As a fourth year campaign, efforts have continued to grow with the national campaign extending to include New York, Illinois, Florida, Texas, California, Idaho, New Mexico, Ohio, Colorado, Louisiana, Kansas, Connecticut, Indiana and Arkansas participating as well.