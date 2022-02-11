Law enforcement statewide will be cracking down on speeding Friday, Feb. 11.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies in the state are taking a targeted approach to reduce speeding and increase safety on the Show-Me State's roads, according to a press release.

The initiative couldn't come at a better time. Just last week, law enforcement in the St. Louis area reported stopping a vehicle that was clocked at 156 mph.

But this isn't a new issue. Preliminary data indicates 36% of Missouri roadway fatalities in 2021 were speed-related. In 2020, there were 404 speed-related fatalities in Missouri.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph and nearly five times as likely as a crash on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or below.

Change your speed, change the ending

Then on Super Bowl Sunday, law enforcement will be watching for impaired drivers.

Whether you watch the game for the game itself, the commercials or the halftime show, be sure to have a sober ride home if you have a drink. Last-minute options like taxis and rideshares are available if you end up drinking, even if you planned to remain sober.

Help everyone get home safe. If you feel different, you drive different.

For more information, visit www.savemolives.com.