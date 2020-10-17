Law enforcement seeks illegal dumper

SMITHVILLE — The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and Missouri Department of Natural Resources rangers seek people who allegedly illegally dumped items at a large dump site at Smithville Lake last weekend.
A photo of the site features a person with long hair wearing sandals, a hat and long-sleeved sweater amid a large pile of homebuilding and remodeling materials like carpet padding.
“They were able to get a picture of one of the individuals, but no vehicle information,” states a social media post about the dumping incident.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person in the photo is asked to call 532-0174.
