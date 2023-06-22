featured top story Law enforcement seeks man for sex offender registration violation By Amanda Lubinski amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com Amanda Lubinski Managing Editor of News & Content Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thomas Bell Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLAY COUNTY — Law enforcement is seeking a man wanted on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation and a parole violation warrant with a charge of domestic assault.According to Kansas City Crime Stoppers, Thomas Bell, 42, had a last known address near Broadway Extension and Harlem Road in Kansas City, however, his whereabouts are currently unknown.Bell is a white man standing 5-foot-7 and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. According to Crime Stoppers, he has been known to be armed and dangerous.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered. More from this section +51 Metros experiencing the biggest disparities between teacher pay and cost of living +3 High-tech scans could detect heart disease years before symptoms appear Brain 'Zaps' Might Limit the Damage From a Stroke Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com, @myCTAmanda1 on Twitter or 903-6001. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Amanda Lubinski Managing Editor of News & Content Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Amanda Lubinski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News 'Little Wildings of June' benefit for Liberty nature sanctuary Smithville's Ruby Scarborough named CT's Athlete of the Year for Smithville Good financial health now more attractive than good looks: poll Law enforcement seeks man for sex offender registration violation Smart Money: The Price of Parenthood: How Egg Freezing Works Do you plan your vacations around food? Warehouse ad banned by Advertising Standards Authority for featuring ‘unhealthily thin’ model ‘Happy Valley’ Series Finale: Can Catherine Escape Killer’s Clutches in Sneak Peek? (VIDEO) Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLaw Enforcement Agencies in Missouri Have Acquired Millions of Dollars in Military EquipmentMissouri governor’s office hid plans on gender-affirming care, transgender athletes billsRussian hackers say they hit the University of MissouriTornadoes seen over Florida as tropical storm approachesBoard drops case against former Missouri state auditorJudge rejects Missouri attorney general's bid to rewrite ballot language on abortion issueSave your gas receipts? Missouri motorists can soon claim another gas tax refund.Hay scammers trick Missouri farmers into buying nonexistent balesLiberty native vies for Miss Missouri titleUPDATE: Miss Kansas City nets talent, evening gown wins Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
