CLAY COUNTY — Law enforcement is seeking a man wanted on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation and a parole violation warrant with a charge of domestic assault.

According to Kansas City Crime Stoppers, Thomas Bell, 42, had a last known address near Broadway Extension and Harlem Road in Kansas City, however, his whereabouts are currently unknown.

