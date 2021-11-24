CLAY COUNTY — Law enforcement officials are urging residents to lock their vehicles and not keep valuables in them as sheriff’s office deputies investigate a rash of thefts from vehicles. This is the second wave of thefts from unlocked vehicles in less than three weeks.

Deputies reported thieves struck a rural, residential area around Missouri Highway 92 and County Highway A near Kearney.

“We had more instances this weekend of residents in rural areas leaving their vehicles unlocked and items getting stolen from them, including a gun and valuable power tools,” states a social media post about the thefts.

In reports from two weeks ago, the sheriff’s office noted a string of thefts that included cars, cash and guns being stolen as vehicles were left unlocked. It is unclear if the same criminal or criminals are responsible for the two waves of theft.

“No matter where you live, lock your cars and don't leave guns in them overnight,” states the sheriff’s office.